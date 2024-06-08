Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,518 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Unilever by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on UL shares. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.80. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $56.19.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.