Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,000 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMF. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 21.2% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TMF opened at $48.98 on Friday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $80.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.51.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

