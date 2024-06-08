Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 82.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,291 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,340,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,026,000 after acquiring an additional 28,412 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,052,000 after acquiring an additional 389,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $258,499,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CAH opened at $98.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.09. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.78 and a 52 week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

