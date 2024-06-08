Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TFC opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of -27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

