Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $75.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

