Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.77 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,509,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in CDW by 392.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 36,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,064 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in CDW by 672.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDW opened at $224.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.26. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.06.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

