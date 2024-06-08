Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MLM shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $550.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $389.90 and a 1 year high of $626.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $589.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.16.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

