Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 160,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,404,000 after acquiring an additional 97,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,611.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 67,682 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 24,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $175.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.98 and its 200-day moving average is $169.47. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.