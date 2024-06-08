Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 989,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $527,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $581.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $221.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $575.14 and its 200 day moving average is $554.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,512,580. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

