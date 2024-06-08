Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 67.5% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $924,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,015,134.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $924,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $95,015,134.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 372,446 shares of company stock valued at $44,205,683. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.76.

Shares of MU stock opened at $130.94 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $134.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.04 and its 200-day moving average is $99.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

