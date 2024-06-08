Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 83.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,312,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,734,000 after acquiring an additional 37,402 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 29,402 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $47.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.16. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $48.65.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

