Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 224,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Carrier Global by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 107,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 61,733 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 250,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Carrier Global by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 124,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 104,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $62.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.56.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

