Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 91.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 60.3% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

