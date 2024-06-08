Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.36 and its 200 day moving average is $62.11. The stock has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.59.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

