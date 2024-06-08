Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82,905 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 136,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after buying an additional 20,846 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 67,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 236,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Finally, Maren Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $77.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.51. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.