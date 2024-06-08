Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,266 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $15.49 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 116.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

