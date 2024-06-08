Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in United Rentals by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI opened at $643.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $675.07 and its 200 day moving average is $626.53. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $382.24 and a 12-month high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $612.73.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

