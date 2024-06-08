Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 509 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,065.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,179,000 after acquiring an additional 929,926 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,068,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,507,000 after purchasing an additional 436,752 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,830,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,811,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,532.7% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 356,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI opened at $56.63 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

