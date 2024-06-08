Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,150 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 53.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,951,000 after buying an additional 421,714 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.3% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 162.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $138.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.01. The company has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

