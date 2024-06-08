Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2,475.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 558,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,014,000 after purchasing an additional 537,020 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,519,000 after acquiring an additional 547,624 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,075,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 78,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $76.94 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $86.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day moving average is $67.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

