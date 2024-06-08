Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Holdings Decreased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 153.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EXR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $148.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.81. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $164.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

