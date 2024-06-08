First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 1,950 Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $64,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $31,990.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,435.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $31,990.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,435.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Morgan Roche sold 5,000 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $153,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,404.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,867 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRP opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $33.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -36.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

