First National Bank of Omaha Acquires New Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 1,297.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the third quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SLP stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $923.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $157,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,147.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $919,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,580,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,540,379.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $157,007.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,147.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,808 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.