First National Bank of Omaha Acquires Shares of 40,950 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FI. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $151.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.91.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

