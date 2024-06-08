First National Bank of Omaha Acquires Shares of 40,950 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FI. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
Fiserv Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE FI opened at $151.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.91.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.
Read Our Latest Report on Fiserv
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fiserv
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.