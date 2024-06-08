First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,752 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 317,196 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 338,425 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,743,000 after buying an additional 58,902 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in NIKE by 13,094.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,563,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $169,722,000 after buying an additional 1,551,405 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 111,481 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $96.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.71 and its 200 day moving average is $101.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

