First National Bank of Omaha Buys 489 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,265,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $14,227,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $5,755,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,748,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $107.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.61. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $83.79 and a 52 week high of $131.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.47 and its 200-day moving average is $104.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 49.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPK. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.80.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

