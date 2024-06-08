First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,723 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Down 0.6 %

ENTG stock opened at $130.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.67.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

