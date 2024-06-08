First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $82.29 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $89.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.74.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

