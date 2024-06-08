First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.05% of Selective Insurance Group worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $94.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.55). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.74%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

