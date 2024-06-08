First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $365,933,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 40.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,434 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 338.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,288,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,941 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $197,875,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,287,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

