First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $470.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $461.69 and its 200 day moving average is $448.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

