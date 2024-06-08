First National Bank of Omaha Has $2.42 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $118.21 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $120.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

