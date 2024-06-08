First National Bank of Omaha Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.06% of Blackbaud worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Blackbaud by 1,371.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,486,000 after purchasing an additional 316,992 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17,086 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 42,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 15,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackbaud news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $31,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,941,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $137,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $31,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,941,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,882. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLKB shares. StockNews.com raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $88.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.02.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $279.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

