First National Bank of Omaha Has $2.88 Million Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.06% of Power Integrations worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 5.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Power Integrations by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Power Integrations Trading Down 1.3 %

POWI stock opened at $74.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day moving average is $74.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.18. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $91.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $75,667.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,723,179.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $134,351.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $75,667.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 140,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,723,179.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,682 shares of company stock worth $3,339,465. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

