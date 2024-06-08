First National Bank of Omaha Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,138,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth $174,971,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at $40,449,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at $30,318,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,565,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COKE opened at $1,021.03 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $614.22 and a one year high of $1,030.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $898.16 and a 200-day moving average of $866.42.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

