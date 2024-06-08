First National Bank of Omaha Has $4.13 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.81.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total value of $7,258,718.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $3,393,222.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,859,758.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total transaction of $7,258,718.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,300 shares of company stock worth $19,037,832 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE RCL opened at $154.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $156.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

