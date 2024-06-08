First National Bank of Omaha Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.91.

American Tower Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $194.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.27. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

