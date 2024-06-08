First National Bank of Omaha Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.20.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $250.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.07%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

