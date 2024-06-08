First National Bank of Omaha Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $1,977,000. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,359,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Humana by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,869,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Humana by 27.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,595,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $351.80 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $530.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $332.50 and a 200-day moving average of $362.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HUM

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.