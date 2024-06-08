First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,151 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 9.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 8.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 52.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth $510,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $85.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.37. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.41 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.