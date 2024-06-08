First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.06% of Gentex worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Gentex by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,169,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,160,000 after purchasing an additional 325,687 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 301.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,568,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,150 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNTX. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of GNTX opened at $34.09 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $37.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

