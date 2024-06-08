First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PNC opened at $155.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.91.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.02.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

