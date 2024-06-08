First National Bank of Omaha Makes New $318,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $175.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $179.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.47.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

