First National Bank of Omaha Makes New $337,000 Investment in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Helios Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $47.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $67.31. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

