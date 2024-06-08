First National Bank of Omaha Makes New Investment in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OBK. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Origin Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

OBK stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.64. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $155.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

