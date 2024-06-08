First National Bank of Omaha Purchases 2,633 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $24,608,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,925,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,599 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 399.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,044,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 835,248 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,872,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,257,000 after purchasing an additional 768,759 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 141.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 759,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 445,403 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $35,000.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,860.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,937.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $35,000.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,860.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,956 shares of company stock worth $418,759. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIAV. Argus raised shares of Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

VIAV opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

