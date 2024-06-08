First National Bank of Omaha Purchases 3,825 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,209 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.06% of SM Energy worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SM. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 4.15. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average of $43.16.

SM Energy Cuts Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. On average, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

