First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 418.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 470.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Barnes Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

B has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

Barnes Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of B opened at $37.15 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.79 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 412.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $430.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.32 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 711.11%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

