First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $201.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

