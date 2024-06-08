First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Zoetis by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $176.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.14%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

